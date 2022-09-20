Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho the Colors show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns. As seen so far, Kabir reveals to the family that he knew Katha was pregnant before marriage. He mentions how Katha wanted to reveal everything but he stopped her. However, Madhu continues to insult Katha when she finally reveals that she is carrying Yuvraj’s child. All family members get shocked.

Later, Maasa refuses to believe Katha and asks her to leave the house. However, Katha refuses to leave the house and mentions that she is Kabir’s wife and she won’t go anywhere. Meanwhile, an inspector comes home to arrest Yuvraj on Kabir’s complaint.

In the coming episode, Deepa requests Katha to withdraw the case which makes Katha emotional. On the other hand, Yuvraj gets bail and comes back home. Meanwhile, Katha shows everyone the footage of Yuvraj on the laptop as proof of his wrongdoings to her.

How will everyone react to this?

