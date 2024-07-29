Neem Phooler Modhu Latest Twist: Srijan’s Heart Belongs to Parna: Krishna’s Plan Foiled!

Krishna’s Cunning Plan

Krishna tries to manipulate Srijan into accepting Sweety, but his plan backfires when Srijan confesses his undying love for Parna. Krishna plans to use Sweety to drive a wedge between Srijan and Parna, but Srijan’s love for Parna is stronger than anticipated.

Srijan’s Unwavering Devotion

Srijan, in a heart-wrenching declaration, professes his undying love for Parna, even if he never regains his memories. Krishna, stunned by Srijan’s unwavering devotion, realizes his plan has failed. Srijan’s love for Parna is a force to be reckoned with, and he adamantly refuses to give up on their love.

Parna’s Feelings Revealed

Parna clarifies that she sees Srijan as a friend and cannot think of marrying him. This revelation increases Srijan’s pain, but he refuses to give up hope. He believes that Parna will eventually regain her memories and return his love.

Krishna’s Surprise

Krishna is surprised to hear Srijan’s confession and realizes he cannot remove Parna from Srijan’s mind. Krishna’s plan has backfired, and he is left to wonder what to do next.

Srijan’s Determination

Srijan's unwavering love for Parna is a testament to his resilience and commitment. He vows to keep Parna close, even if he never regains his memories. Krishna's plan to separate Srijan and Parna has failed, and Srijan's love for Parna remains strong.

The Future Ahead

The Future Ahead the story dramatically turns as Srijan’s love for Parna remains unwavering. Will Parna eventually regain her memories and return Srijan’s love? The future of their relationship, filled with anticipation, hangs in the balance.