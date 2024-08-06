Neem Phooler Modhu Serial Latest Twist: Parna’s Victory Turns Sour as Krishna’s True Intentions Revealed!

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

Neem Phuler Modhu’s latest episode ends with a shocking twist, leaving viewers wondering if Parna’s trust has been betrayed. Parna and Krishna win the dance competition, impressing the audience and judges with their mesmerizing performance. However, Krishna’s attitude drastically changes after receiving the prize: a gold necklace, pendant, and cash.

Krishna’s expression changes as soon as Parna shows off the gifts to Thamma, hinting that the prizes might not be for Parna after all. This sudden change in behavior raises questions about Krishna’s true intentions. Has Parna misjudged her mother-in-law’s character?

The episode begins with Parna agreeing to be her mother, Krishna’s dance partner, in a competition. Moumita and Sweety try to sabotage their chances by binding Parna but fail. Maumita and Sweety’s ghost dance fails to impress, and they are booed off stage with tomatoes.

Krishna and Parna’s performance, on the other hand, wins hearts. They receive the top prize, but Krishna’s behavior after winning raises suspicions. Will Parna discover her mother-in- law’s true intentions? Will their relationship change forever?

The suspense builds, leaving viewers eagerly waiting for the next episode. Thanks to its engaging storyline and intriguing characters, Neem Phuler Modhu continues to rule the TRP charts. Parna’s journey has captured audiences’ hearts, and this latest twist adds complexity to the story.

As the story unfolds, viewers wonder what Krishna’s true intentions are. Is she using Parna for her gain? Will Parna confront her mother about her behavior? The answers will have to wait until the next episode. One thing is certain – Neem Phuler Modhu’s latest twist has left viewers hooked and eager for more.