Neem Phooler Modhu Serial Latest Twist : Sweety’s Greed Towards Golden Earring and Diamond Locket

Zee Bangla’s popular serial Neem Phooler Modhu won the hearts of the audience from the beginning. Srijon (Rubel Das) ‘s wonderful chemistry with Parna (Pallavi Sharma) on-screen won the hearts of the audience. Neem Phooler Modhu’s TRP is increasing day by day due to new surprises.

In the latest episode of Neem Phuler Modhu, Sweety’s dream sets off a chain of events that exposes the greed of those around her. She reveals to her family that she had a dream where Srijan made her wear a gold necklace, leading to a heated argument between them. The tension escalates, and Parna, the heroine of the series, accidentally falls on Srijan after a commotion.

As the situation unfolds, neighborhood friends arrive to invite the family to a festival in their locality celebrating the Shravana month. They announce a dance competition for the house brides, with an enticing prize—a gold chain, gold pendant, and diamond locket worth Tk 15,000. The mention of these valuable items sparks greed in the hearts of Sweety, Maumita, and Krishna.

Sweety’s eyes gleam with desire as she contemplates winning the jewelry, while Maumita’s face lights up with excitement. Krishna, too, begins to feel the pangs of greed, hinting at the chaos that may ensue. The competition has ignited a fierce desire for the jewelry, potentially threatening Srijan’s relationships with those around him.

As the story unfolds, Parna’s bond with Srijan is put to the test. Krishna cautions Parna that her relationship is impacting Srijan and Sweety’s bond, leading Parna to question her actions. She grapples with the idea of confiding in Srijan, fearing that his family may not accept her.

Meanwhile, Srijan is resolute in not letting Parna slip away, committed to making their relationship work. The tension between them is tangible, and the desire for jewelry has added a new layer of complexity to their story.

Will the competition for the jewelry prize drive a wedge between Srijan and Parna, or will their love prevail? Tune in to the next episode of Neem Phuler Modhu to find out.