Neem Phooler Modhu Serial Twist: Krishna Intensifies Plan to Separate Srijan and Parna

Zee Bangla’s popular serial Neem Phooler Modhu won the hearts of the audience from the beginning. Srijon (Rubel Das) ‘s wonderful chemistry with Parna (Pallavi Sharma) on-screen won the hearts of the audience. Neem Phooler Modhu’s TRP is increasing day by day due to new surprises.

As soon as the problems of Barsha and Bubai are resolved, tension has started again in Srijan and Parna’s lives. Again, Krishna plans to separate her Babu from his wife. After all this, she joined hands again with Ayan, Moumita, and Sweety.

Parna has no hope of recovery! After hearing this, Krishna tries to fix her son’s relationship with Sweety. Krishna seizes the opportunity to manipulate Sweety against Parna as their relationship faces new challenges—meanwhile, Isha teams up with Abhimanyu to fuel the fire further.

However, the suffering of loved ones did not escape the creator’s notice. Srijan sternly informs his mother, Krishna, that Parna is his wife. He will never leave Parna’s hand. Whether Parna is healthy or not, Srijan will spend his whole life with her. Hearing such words from Srijan’s mouth, Krishna becomes very angry. She decides that she will leave Parna and Srijan separately.

Srijan remains steadfast in his love for Parna, vowing to stand by her through thick and thin. But will his devotion be enough to overcome the obstacles ahead?

Krishna is gaining momentum with his plan to separate Srijan and Parna, introducing new twists and turns daily. Isha and Abhimanyu fuel the fire and create tension in Srijan and Parna’s relationship. Srijan is facing challenges from all sides, testing his love for Parna. Parna’s health is deteriorating, adding to the emotional turmoil. Krishna uses Sweety as a pawn in his game, catching her in the middle of the conflict.

Will Srijan and Parna’s love prevail, or will Krishna’s sinister plans tear them apart? Keep watching Neem Phooler Modhu to find out!