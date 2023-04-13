Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, The Pandyas get shattered when Dhara’s heart stops beating. Gautam breaks down in tears upon seeing Dhara in the hospital.

Later, the Pandyas feel elated as they learn about Dhara’s recovery. But their happiness is short-lived as Gautam meets with a deadly accident. Meanwhile, a disappointed Dhara returns home and questions the family about their behaviour.

In the coming episode, the Pandyas arrange a surprise party for Dhara and start preparing for the same. However, a heartbroken Dhara remembers how she was always blamed for everything wrong with the family. Hence, she decides to break all ties with the Pandyas.

Will Dhara leave Pandya’s house?

