Pandya Store spoiler: Aarushi raises her hand on Dhara

Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Pandya family decides to Shivank him and hence rushes behind him. The latter puts Shweta’s life in danger, but Dhara saves her. While Dhara rushes Shweta to the hospital, other family members catch Shivank and beat him up.

Pandya family takes Shivank to the police station and files a complaint against him for molesting Prerna. Shivank begs them to forgive him. However, they refuse to do so. The police arrest Shivank. The latter gets angry and threatens to seek revenge from Pandya family.

In the coming episode, Prerna experiences pain in her stomach, and she is rushed to the hospital. Soon, the doctor operates on her and reveals her pregnancy to the family. They all get shocked, but Krish reveals that Prerna is pregnant with his child. On the other hand, Dhara visits Aarushi’s house, wherein she has a heated argument with Aarushi. The latter raises her hand to Dhara, but she manages to stop Aarushi.

Will Aarushi seek revenge from Dhara?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

