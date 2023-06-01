ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store spoiler: Aarushi raises her hand on Dhara

Dhara visits Aarushi’s house, wherein she has a heated argument with Aarushi. The latter raises her hand on Dhara in Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 14:24:06
Pandya Store spoiler: Aarushi raises her hand on Dhara

Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Pandya family decides to Shivank him and hence rushes behind him. The latter puts Shweta’s life in danger, but Dhara saves her. While Dhara rushes Shweta to the hospital, other family members catch Shivank and beat him up.

Pandya family takes Shivank to the police station and files a complaint against him for molesting Prerna. Shivank begs them to forgive him. However, they refuse to do so. The police arrest Shivank. The latter gets angry and threatens to seek revenge from Pandya family.

In the coming episode, Prerna experiences pain in her stomach, and she is rushed to the hospital. Soon, the doctor operates on her and reveals her pregnancy to the family. They all get shocked, but Krish reveals that Prerna is pregnant with his child. On the other hand, Dhara visits Aarushi’s house, wherein she has a heated argument with Aarushi. The latter raises her hand to Dhara, but she manages to stop Aarushi.

Will Aarushi seek revenge from Dhara?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested
Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank
Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank
Television Finds Its Own Geet From Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show TITLI
Television Finds Its Own Geet From Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show TITLI
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
Latest Stories
Gucci Campaign: Alia Bhatt Features Along With Hollywood Superstars From Julia Roberts to John Legend
Gucci Campaign: Alia Bhatt Features Along With Hollywood Superstars From Julia Roberts to John Legend
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra learns Punjabi to impress Surilii's aunt Pammi
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra learns Punjabi to impress Surilii's aunt Pammi
RIP: Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away
RIP: Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip’s stolen laptop mystery to get solved
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip’s stolen laptop mystery to get solved
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji & gang celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji & gang celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Sarkar’s evil plan
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Sarkar’s evil plan
Read Latest News