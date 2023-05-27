ADVERTISEMENT
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister

Dhara bumps into her mother at the marketplace and gets shocked. When Aarushi calls her mother, Dhara understands that Aarushi is her step-sister in Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 May,2023 17:58:08
Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has captivated viewers with its thrilling turns and surprises. As per the plot, Arushi has entered the Pandya family. Arushi, who is the sister of Dhara (Shiny Doshi), has a hatred towards Dhara and wants to ruin her life.

In the coming episode, Dhara bumps into her mother at the marketplace. She gets shocked to see her. Dhara’s mother tries to hug her, but she pushes her away. Dhara calls her murderer as her father committed suicide after her mother left him. Dhara’s mother breaks down. Soon, Aarushi comes and calls her mother. Dhara understands that Aarushi is her step-sister. And she is here to ruin their family. Dhara warns Aarushi to stay away from her family.

Will Dhara manage to save Shiva from Aarushi?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Also Read: Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma receives a blockbuster opening on launch day 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

