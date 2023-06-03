ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara reveals her real connection with Malti in front of the family

Aarushi instigates Raavi and reveals to her that she is Dhara’s sister and Malti is her mother. Raavi gets angry and confronts Dhara. The latter is forced to reveal that Malti is her mother in front of the family in Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 12:55:28
Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, the Pandya family takes Shivank to the police station and files a complaint against him for molesting Prerna. Shivank begs them to forgive him. However, they refuse to do so. The police arrest Shivank. The latter gets angry and threatens to seek revenge from the Pandya family.

Prerna experiences pain in her stomach, and she is rushed to the hospital. Soon, the doctor operates on her and reveals her pregnancy to the family. They all get shocked, but Krish reveals that Prerna is pregnant with his child. On the other hand, Dhara visits Aarushi’s house, wherein she has a heated argument with Aarushi. The latter raises her hand to Dhara, but she manages to stop Aarushi.

In the coming episode, Dhara returns home, and everyone questions her whereabouts. However, she ignores them and goes to the kitchen. Raavi gets a call from Aarushi, and she goes to meet her. Aarushi instigates Raavi and reveals to her that she is Dhara’s sister and Malti is her mother. Raavi gets angry and confronts Dhara after returning home. Dhara is shocked and forced to reveal that Malti is her mother in front of the family.

How will all react to this revelation?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

