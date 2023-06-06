ADVERTISEMENT
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding

Aarushi announces about her relationship with Dhara. Suman gets angry and informs her that she will never get Aarushi married to Shiva in Star Plus show Pandya Store.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 17:23:20
Star Plus popular show Pandya Store produced by Sphere Origin, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Raavi and Shiva go to the temple. Meanwhile, Malti sends goons to kidnap Aarushi. The goons get confused and accidentally kidnap Raavi. Shiva witnesses the goons kidnapping Raavi and goes to help her. However, the goons kidnap Shiva too. On the other hand, Raavi misunderstands the goons and thinks that Dev has sent them to stop Shiva from meeting Aarushi.

In the coming episode, Rishita and Dev decide to save Raavi and Shiva. Meanwhile, Aarushi comes to Pandya house. In front of all the neighbors, she announces about her relationship with Dhara. Suman gets angry and informs her that she will never get Aarushi married to Shiva. However, Aarushi lies and tells Suman that Dhara has promised her that she would get her married and has also given her one lakh rupees. Suman gets shocked by the revelations.

Will Dhara manage to stop Aarushi from marrying Shiva?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

