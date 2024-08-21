Parna’s Dramatic Deathbed Plan to Expose Indrakumar’s Guilt in Zee Bangla’s Neem Phooler Modhu

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

In the latest episode of Neem Phooler Modhu, Parna’s determination to convict Indrakumar for molesting her sister-in-law Barsha reaches a boiling point. Despite her best efforts, she fails to gather sufficient evidence to nail Indrakumar, who, on the advice of Isha, files a defamation case against her. Refusing to give up, Parna devises a drastic plan to catch Indrakumar red-handed – she pretends to die.

As Parna’s death spreads, Indrakumar, feeling triumphant, lets his guard down, unaware of the trap being laid for him. Parna plans to record Indrakumar’s confession, hoping he will reveal his guilt in the midst of celebrating her demise. But will Indrakumar take the bait, or will he remain cautious?

Meanwhile, Srijan, Parna’s husband, is oblivious to his wife’s plan and is consumed by grief, believing he has lost his beloved Parna. As he struggles to come to terms with the loss, he begins to question his role in failing to protect his wife. Little does he know that Parna’s death is just a ruse, and she is alive, waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

As the monsoon rains intensify, the drama unfolds, and tensions rise. Will Parna’s plan succeed in exposing Indrakumar’s guilt, or will it backfire, putting her in greater danger? Can Srijan uncover the truth behind Parna’s disappearance, or will he be left in the dark? The fate of Neem Phooler Modhu’s characters hangs in the balance, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next twist.