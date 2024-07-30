Phulki Serial Upcoming Twist : Phulki’s family in the face of destruction when Shalini started the drama of losing mental balance.

The popular Zee Bangla serial, Phulki, has been captivating audiences with its engaging storyline and the on-screen chemistry between Rohit Roy Chowdhury (Abhishek Bose) and Phulki (Devyani Mondal). Recently, Rohit’s life took a dramatic turn as Shalini started pretending to lose her mental balance. Unaware of the sinister plans of Rudra, Shalini, and Ishita, Rohit brought Shalini to Rai Chowdhury’s house to help her recover.

In the latest episode, Anshu shows Phulki a video of Shalini playing with a doll, claiming that Rohit promised to marry her. Rohit and Phulki are shocked, realizing the video was taken in their house. Phulki prays to Maa Kali, while Rohit agrees to Rudra’s plan to hold a press conference, leaving Jethumani and Phulki devastated.

Rudra, excited about his victory, instructs Ishita to organize the press conference in the evening. Meanwhile, Phulki discovers Shalini’s true intentions when she sees her doing makeup alone, revealing her acting skills.

Will Phulki’s discovery be enough to stop the press conference and expose Shalini’s plan, or will Rohit be forced to marry Shalini, leaving Phulki heartbroken?

The upcoming episode promises to be filled with drama and suspense as Phulki tries to save Rohit from Shalini’s clutches. Will Phulki’s love and determination be enough to overcome the obstacles, or will Rudra and Shalini’s plan succeed? Tune in to find out!