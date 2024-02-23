Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Kaurwaki decides to marry the king of Vidisha

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Bindusar warmly welcomes guests, including Devi’s father, marking the commencement of rituals for Ashok and Devi’s wedding. Amid the festivities, Ashok notices his father avoiding him. Chaitraj’s unexpected proposal to Kaurwaki shocks Ashok and Devi.

Meanwhile, Helena orders servant to serve poisonous kheer to Ashok. However, Ashok catches the servant, revealing it was a plot orchestrated by Helena. Ashok is upset that Kaurwaki wants to marry Chaitraj. Kaurwaki gets angry and brings up Ashok’s difficult relationship with his dad. Later, she feels bad for being harsh to Ashok and wants to say sorry. But then she finds out her brother Arya is in trouble. She saves him from tigers and realizes that Chaitraj might be planning something bad to make her agree to marry him.

In the coming episode, Ashok is feeling really upset because of something Kaurwaki did. She starts saying sorry to him, but instead of calming down, Ashok begins to question her worth and who she is as a person. Kaurwaki feels stuck and doesn’t know what to do, so she decides to marry the king of Vidisha instead.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.