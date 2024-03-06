Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Kaurwaki refuses to touch Ashok’s feet

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Bindusar gear up for Ashok and Sushim’s weddings. However, Ashok takes Sushim’s place and marries Kaurwaki instead of Devi. Soon, he reveals his face and Bindusar gets shocked. He decides to punish Ashok but the latter reveals the reason behind the same.

Ashok reveals how Kaling’s prince Bhadrak misbehaved with his sister and held her captive. Finally, Bhadrak gets exposed and Kaurwaki gets angry at him. Ashok takes pheras with Kaurwaki and Devi together. Devi bids a tearful farewell to her family. As Devi walks, a dramatic moment occurs when a flaming object endangers her, but Kaurwaki heroically pushes her away, sacrificing herself. In the nick of time, Ashok arrives and saves Kaurwaki.

In the coming episode, Ashok announces that Devi will be the first to enter the house after the wedding, but a situation arises, and Kaurwaki ends up entering first. There comes the moment when the brides have to touch Ashok’s feet. Devi does it happily, but Kaurwaki refuses, and Dharma supports her, stating that Ashok must earn Kaurwaki’s love and respect first. Later, Ashok forcefully takes Kaurwaki to a jungle tent, claiming it’s their wedding night. Devi, who loves Ashok, witnesses this from afar.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.