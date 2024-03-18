Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Kaurwaki saves Ashok from snakes

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Bindusar agrees to Kaurwaki’s wish and does Dharma’s coronation ceremony. Ashok, Devi and Kaurwaki get happy and celebrate the happy moment. Later, Ashok asks Kaurwaki to stay in Magadh and their conversation is overheard by Devi.

Devi gets angry at Ashok for letting Kaurwaki stay and breaking his promise. Ashok gets surprised by Devi’s behaviour and lashes out at her. Later, Kaurwaki’s brother unfortunately falls in a well which is surrounded by snakes. Kaurwaki gets worried and shouts for help. Soon, Ashok enters the picture and risks his life and jumps into the well. He manages to save Kaurwaki’s brother but himself gets trapped, soon, the snakes try to attack him.

In the coming episode, Kaurwaki comes up with an idea to save Ashok. While Ashok struggles to save himself from snake attack, Kaurwaki pulls out her dupatta and throws it towards Ashok. The latter ties the dupatta around his waist and Kaurwaki along with his brother and his friends pull it to save Ashok. Finally, the latter manages to climb up and gets saved from the snakes.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.