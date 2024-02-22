Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Kaurwaki saves brother Arya from tigers

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kaurwaki reveals the truth about Ashok to Devi, but it seems Devi is unaffected. Helena overhears their conversation, where Kaurwaki attempts to inform Devi about Ashok being responsible for Uma’s death. On the other hand, the king of Vidisha treats Kaurwaki inappropriately, making her uncomfortable.

In a grand hall adorned for the Madhu Utsav celebration, Bindusar warmly welcomes guests, including Devi’s father, marking the commencement of rituals for Ashok and Devi’s wedding. Amid the festivities, Ashok notices his father avoiding him. Chaitraj’s unexpected proposal to Kaurwaki shocks Ashok and Devi. Meanwhile, Helena orders servant to serve poisonous kheer to Ashok. However, Ashok catches the servant, revealing it was a plot orchestrated by Helena.

In the coming episode, Ashok is upset that Kaurwaki wants to marry Chaitraj. Kaurwaki gets angry and brings up Ashok’s difficult relationship with his dad. Later, she feels bad for being harsh to Ashok and wants to say sorry. But then she finds out her brother Arya is in trouble. She saves him from tigers and realizes that Chaitraj might be planning something bad to make her agree to marry him.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.