Pracchand Ashoka spoiler: Ashok seeks queen status for Dharma from Bindusar

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashoka produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kaurwaki decides to speak to Ashok, and as she reaches his room, she tries to find him but sees a girl. Susima sends an assassin to kill Ashok who is disguised as a girl, but Kaurwaki misunderstands the situation and judges Ashok.

During Devi’s Vidaai, a bull comes running towards Ashok and Devi. Ashok manages to calm the bull after a fight, but in the process, his hand gets a cut, and dramatically, his blood lands on Kaurwaki’s forehead. Later, Kaurwaki returns home and Ashok takes his wife Devi to the palace.

In the coming episode, Devi witnesses the palace gates closed and gets angry. She shouts for her rights and asks the palace members to welcome her with honour as she is the new bahu of the palace. However, Bindusar announces that he made a promise to his son that if he wins the swayamvar that he will fulfil one of his wishes. Soon, Ashok reveals that he has won the swayamvar and his wish is that his mother Dharma should be given the rights of being a king’s wife and should be accepted.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.