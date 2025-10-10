Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Bapodra gets detained by the police; on the verge of getting arrested

Pushpa Impossible, the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production, has seen engaging drama with Ashwin being harrowed by the problems at his house, owing to Dipti going back to her father’s place. Pushpa too tried to talk to Dipti and tell her the truth, but could not. Amidst this, Bapodra got a chance to go to the USA for a 3-day event. The chawl residents bid him farewell with great style. However, soon, they got the news of the flight in which Bapodra went, going missing.

The upcoming episode will initially see tension with the flight going out of radar. Later, when the flight resurfaces safely and will land, Bapodra will not get off the flight. Sushila and others will get to know that Bapodra did not take the flight at all. While there will be a tense ambience, the chawl people will find out that Bapodra has been detained by the customs at the airport and is being interrogated. They will go to the police station and find out that a huge sum has been found in his bag and that he will be arrested soon.

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.