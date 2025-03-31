Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Pushpa gets to know about the chawl’s lease issue; gets worried

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions has seen engaging drama with Pushpa putting the condition that Kotak Sir would get terminated from service. The unexpected happened and Pushpa got back to the school. We also saw the entry of Arjun Shekhawat who was hellbent on taking Rashi for his ad shoot. Rashi and Arjun argued and fought about it, but Arjun was reluctant and was keen on bringing her in. Badshah was upset at them being drawn together. Arjun felt mesmerized and was blown away by Rashi’s beauty. It will be interesting to see if Rashi and Arjun get more closer.

The upcoming episode will see Bapodra getting shocked at knowing that the 99 years’ land lease will soon get over in three weeks, which threatens the chawl that is built on the land. Bapodra will be too tense about it when Hasmukh will leak the news about the land issue to all others. Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) will also come to know of it, and will be extremely shocked. Pushpa will be seen talking to Bapodra about the fear looming large on them.

What will happen next?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.