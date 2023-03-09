Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible is the story of Pushpa, who with her cheery disposition, optimistic mindset, and unique approach toward life, has captured our hearts. The show is going through interesting plot twists as Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) and Devi’s (Urvashi Dholakia) daughters have been kidnapped. In the turn of events, while trying to rescue their daughters Raashi and Roshni, Pushpa herself gets kidnapped.

So far, in the storyline, viewers have witnessed how Devi has been approached by Vasundhara and Dilip to bail him out of the jail. Devi on listening to her conscious takes the decision of not fighting his case and instead supports Pushpa. In the meantime, the goons kidnap Raashi and Roshni while Devi and Pushpa frantically start looking out for their daughters, Pushpa also gets trapped by the goons

The way Devi catches the kidnappers and saves all three, Pushpa, Raashi, and Roshni, will be thrilling watch for the viewers!

Karuna Pandey, who plays the role of Pushpa Patel, said, “Being a criminal lawyer and also a single mother Devi Singh Shekhawat displays the depth and intensity of the character. The forthcoming episodes will beautifully showcase the equation two women, Devi and Pushpa share when it’s their family’s safety and wellbeing at stake. The way both these strong female characters come together and save their daughters from the kidnappers will be nerve wracking to watch for the audience.”