Pushpa Impossible, a Sony SAB show, follows the inspiring story of a single mother who strives to provide for her children while pursuing her studies. Her positive and problem-solving attitude, coupled with a charming clumsiness, makes her endearing for the audience. In recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Pushpa is worried because of the rising tension between Ashwin and Dipti and how Ashwin is looking for a separate place to stay.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see a lot of chaos taking place in the chawl. Pushpa will be left confused when she will see truckloads of stuff belonging to someone entering the chawl. She will be shocked when she comes to know that that her ex husband and biggest nemesis Dilip Patel is moving in. Amid this, in Pushpa’s house viewers will also witness Dipti not feeling well and assuming that she is pregnant. A debate starts where Pushpa and Dipti feel that the couple is ready to be parents and on the other hand Ashwin and Sonal differ from it.

Will Pushpa be able to navigate her life with the twists and turns life is throwing at her?

Karuna Pandey, who plays the role of Pushpa Patel, said, “There is never a day in Pushpa’s life that goes without bringing any twists and turns. Dilip’s entry in the chawl and sharing the same neighbourhood with him is something Pushpa never imagined. Also, this is coming at a point where Ashwin and Dipti are dealing with such a sensitive dilemma in their lives, it is going to be a tough ride for Pushpa. How Pushpa deals with this situation and safeguards her family in any situation possible is something the viewers should look out for.”