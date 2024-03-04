Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha to be attacked by a lion at the Sanctuary?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) deciding to send Radha (Neeharika Roy) to the mental asylum. As we know, Mohan locked Radha in a room and waited for the dawn to send her to the asylum. Amidst this, Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) decided to go with Gungun to the Wildlife Sanctuary trip from school. Radha kept begging Mohan not to send Gungun with Damini as she feared Gungun’s safety. However, Mohan did not listen to Radha.

The coming episode will see Radha escaping the next day, and will be hellbent on keeping Gungun safe. She will go to the Wildlife sanctuary after sensing danger to Gungun. However, there will be an announcement that the Sanctuary is not safe for the day as a wild lion has come out of its den and is roaming around in the sanctuary. The news will announce that the sanctuary has been closed to the public owing to this threat.

However, Radha will be seen entering the sanctuary to save Gungun.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 661 3rd March Written Episode Update

What will happen to her? Will the lion attack her?

