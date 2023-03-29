Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the countdown having begun to the wedding of Ruhaan and Ghazal (Richa Rathore). We saw the Haldi drama wherein Ghazal pointed fingers at Dua (Aditi Sharma) and accused her of adding glass bits into the haldi. However, Dua came out clean in it with the help rendered by Gulnaaz. But Ghazal shocked Dua by putting haldi on Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and locking eyes with him. This in fact hurt Ruhaan too.

But Ruhaan holds his brother Haider responsible for it. On the other hand, the coming episode will see Gulnaaz telling Dua the entire truth about Ghazal’s conspiracy to separate Haider and Dua and get married to Haider. She will tell Dua how Ghazal plans to instil doubt over his brother Haider in Ruhaan’s mind. Gulnaaz will tell Dua that Ghazal intends separating Haider and Dua and taking her place in Haider’s life.

Dua will promise Gulnaaz that she will expose Ghazal in front of the house.

What will happen next?

