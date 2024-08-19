Rai and Anirban’s Love Rekindled-But Sohini’s Suspicion Threatens to Tear Them Apart in Zee Bangla’s Mithijhora

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The latest episode of MithiJhora has left viewers on the edge of their seats as Rai and Anirban’s love story takes a dramatic turn. Anirban’s affectionate gesture towards Rai has rekindled their romance, but Sohini’s meddling threatens to tear them apart. Sohini’s suspicion about Rai’s health has led her to believe that Rai is pregnant, and she will stop at nothing to separate Rai from her son.

As Rai prepares to work, Anirban’s loving gesture catches her off guard. But their romantic moment is short-lived, as Sohini’s sudden arrival raises tension. Sohini’s desperation to know the cause of Rai’s illness is palpable, and her accusations leave Rai defensive. Despite Anirban’s agreement to take Rai to the doctor, Rai stands firm, refusing to be bullied by Sohini.

Meanwhile, Sarthak and Srotoswini ‘s tumultuous relationship reaches a boiling point. Sarthak’s forceful behavior raises questions about his intentions, leaving Srotoswini shaken. As Rai navigates her complicated relationships, she realizes that her feelings for Anirban are resurfacing. But will she give in to her emotions, or will she prioritize her well-being?

The episode ends with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering if Sohini’s suspicions are true. Is Rai indeed pregnant? And what will happen to her relationship with Anirban if the truth comes to light? The upcoming episode promises to reveal more, but one thing is certain – the drama in MithiJhora is far from over.