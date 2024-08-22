Rai’s Pregnancy Tests Anirban’s Love and Trust in Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The latest episode of Zee Bangla’s popular serial MithiJhora has left viewers on the edge of their seats with a shocking revelation: Rai is pregnant! The news surprises Rai and Anirban, who have been working to rebuild their relationship after a series of trust issues and misunderstandings.

As Rai’s health declines, Sohini suspects something is amiss and advises Rai to visit a doctor. The doctor’s report confirms Sohini’s suspicions, leaving Rai and Anirban stunned. But as the news sinks in, old wounds and trust issues begin.

Anirban’s past behavior has shown a pattern of distrust and insecurity, particularly when regarding past relationships. Will this news trigger another wave of doubt and uncertainty, threatening to destroy their relationship again?

Rai, who has grown stronger and more resilient, may not be willing to tolerate Anirban’s trust issues again. But will she be able Anirban to stay by her side and support her through this critical phase?

The upcoming episode promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, with Rai’s pregnancy adding a new city to their relationship. Will Anirban rise to the occasion and prove his love and commitment to Rai, or will his trust issues tear them apart again? The suspense is palpable, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next episode to discover what’s in store for Rai and Anirban.