With its intriguing premise, the coming-of-age drama “Sapnon Ki Chhalaang” on Sony Entertainment Television has already piqued the viewers’ interest. Posing a simple question to stereotypical minds, the show asks why a girl cannot take her Sapnon Ki Chhalaang to an alien city, and fulfill the opportunity of working at her dream job. It is this narrative that the protagonist, Radhika Yadav (Megha Ray) aims to change as she takes a leap of faith to the maximum city. So far, viewers have witnessed how Radhika breaks the news to her family about the job offer in Mumbai, leaving everybody in shock.

In tonight’s episode, Tuesday, 11th April 2023, viewers will see how Radhika tries to convince her parents to let her move to Mumbai for the job opportunity. Even after Radhika explains the pros and cons of moving, her father is adamant about not letting Radhika go to Mumbai, insisting on her taking up a job in Jhansi only. In an argument between the two, Radhika asks a question that suspends tension in the air. She subtly alludes to her father’s stereotyped thinking by posing whether his disapproval is influenced by the fact that she is a girl.

Will Radhika’s family support her decision?

