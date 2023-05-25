ADVERTISEMENT
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip

Radhika's Bade Papa, on the other hand, pays a surprise visit to her office and is shocked to discover that she's gone. Calling Radheshyam, he informs him that his daughter has gone to Goa in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 May,2023 16:01:29
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika will surprise her family by ordering Chinese food for everyone to celebrate her first salary. Radhika’s Badi Mummy praises Suman and Radheshyam for instilling good values in Radhika, as even when she is away from home, she has shared her happiness with us.

Radhika will get nervous over the dilemma of an office offsite to Goa. Priyal, Radhika’s boss, will be deliberating on the importance of the trip for the employees. When Radhika will call Suman to ask permission, she will advise Radhika against it. Still, for her daughter, Suman would be asking Radheshyam about Goa, and he would refuse to give permission. Finally, Radhika will travel to Goa without the permission of her parents.

In the coming episode, Radhika effectively motivates her teammates to complete all challenges, much to Priyal’s surprise. Radhika’s Bade Papa, on the other hand, pays a surprise visit to her office and is shocked to discover that she’s gone. Calling Radheshyam, he informs him that his daughter has gone to Goa with the office staff, much to his dismay and disbelief.

Will Radheshyam confront Radhika?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

