Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip

Radhika's Bade Papa, on the other hand, pays a surprise visit to her office and is shocked to discover that she's gone. Calling Radheshyam, he informs him that his daughter has gone to Goa in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika will surprise her family by ordering Chinese food for everyone to celebrate her first salary. Radhika’s Badi Mummy praises Suman and Radheshyam for instilling good values in Radhika, as even when she is away from home, she has shared her happiness with us.

Radhika will get nervous over the dilemma of an office offsite to Goa. Priyal, Radhika’s boss, will be deliberating on the importance of the trip for the employees. When Radhika will call Suman to ask permission, she will advise Radhika against it. Still, for her daughter, Suman would be asking Radheshyam about Goa, and he would refuse to give permission. Finally, Radhika will travel to Goa without the permission of her parents.

In the coming episode, Radhika effectively motivates her teammates to complete all challenges, much to Priyal’s surprise. Radhika’s Bade Papa, on the other hand, pays a surprise visit to her office and is shocked to discover that she’s gone. Calling Radheshyam, he informs him that his daughter has gone to Goa with the office staff, much to his dismay and disbelief.

Will Radheshyam confront Radhika?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma receives a blockbuster opening on launch day