Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gives first salary to her mother Suman

Radhika will send her first salary to her mother, thanking Suman for supporting her daughter always and helping in beginning her journey in pursuit of her dreams in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Priyal (Benaf Dadachandji) scolds Radhika for not doing her task properly and having bugs in her code. Taunting her, Priyal says that if she does not buck up, she might soon be packing her bags for a return flight to Jhansi. A disappointed Radhika confronts Kartik, her colleague, over the incorrect codes that were handed to their boss by him. An unwavering Kartik ridicules Radhika, asking her to complain if she wants.

Radhika and her roomies will enjoy Mumbai’s nightlife without her family’s approval. However, her family will learn about the same. Radhika will attempt to control the situation as her parents are astonished to see her outside her home late at night. Lovey will try to persuade Radheshayam that Radhika has had daily fun since moving to Mumbai. These statements will enrage her parents. On the other hand, Vaishali will tell Radhika that it isn’t a huge deal, but Radhika will get worried. However, Radhika will manage to handle the situation.

In the coming episode, Radhika will receive her first salary, which will overwhelm her. Thinking of her family back home, Radhika will send her first salary to her mother, thanking Suman for supporting her daughter always and helping in beginning her journey in pursuit of her dreams. Listening to Radhika, Suman will get emotional and happy for her “Guddi”.

Aww! Are you excited to witness this happy moment?

