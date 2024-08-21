Sarthak’s Hidden Feelings for Srotoswini Revealed in a Fiery Confrontation in Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The latest episode of Zee Bangla’s popular serial MithiJhora has left audiences on the edge of their seats as Sarthak’s hidden feelings for Srotoswini are finally exposed. The drama unfolds at the dinner table, where Sarthak’s anger boils over at the mention of Srotoswini’s marriage. His harsh words and abrupt departure from the table leave Srotoswini reeling, unsure of how to process her emotions.

As the scene unfolds, it becomes clear that Sarthak’s outburst is not just a momentary lapse but a manifestation of his deep-seated feelings for Srotoswini. His father, aware of the tension between the two, had cleverly orchestrated the conversation to gauge their reactions. And now, with Sarthak’s true emotions laid bare, the dynamics of their relationship are poised to take a dramatic turn.

Meanwhile, Rai and Anirban’s relationship continues to blossom, with their love and understanding for each other growing stronger by the day. However, Rai’s health issues resurface, causing concern for their future together. Will they overcome their challenges and find happiness, or will fate have other plans?

As the story hurtles towards a thrilling climax, viewers wonder what’s next for Sarthak and Srotoswini. Will they acknowledge their feelings and take a chance on love, or will they continue to deny their emotions and risk losing each other forever? The suspense is palpable, and the outcome is far from certain. Stay tuned to find out what happens next in MithiJhora.