Sarthak’s Jealousy Ignites as Srotoswini’s Marriage Plans Unfold in Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The latest episode of MithiJhora has left viewers on the edge of their seats. It kicks off with Rai and Anirban sharing a romantic evening, hinting at a rekindling of their love. However, the mood takes a sharp turn as Nilanjana consults her lawyer, revealing her intentions to extract money from her family. The episode also sees Sarthak’s jealousy ignited by the news of Srotoswini’s marriage plans.

Meanwhile, Sarthak’s world is turned upside down when he hears about Srotoswini’s marriage plans. Despite his initial reluctance to attend the dinner, he appears, only to be confronted with the news that his father is fixing Srotoswini’s marriage with someone else. Sarthak’s jealousy burns inside him, revealing his true feelings for Srotoswini.

As the episode unfolds, Ujjwal Sengupta, Sarthak’s father, tries to calm the situation, but the tension is palpable. Srotoswini’s uncle’s announcement of her marriage plans has set off a chain reaction, leaving Sarthak’s emotions in turmoil. Will Sarthak be able to express his feelings to Srotoswini, or will he lose her to someone else? The emotional rollercoaster continues in the next episode of MithiJhora.