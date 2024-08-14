Sarthak’s Surprise Move: Falls in Love with Srotoswini in Zee Bangla’s Mithijhora

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

Zee Bangla’s popular serial Mithijhora has kept audiences engaged with twists and turns. The story of three sisters, Raipurna, Nilanjana, and Shrotoswini, has been unfolding on screen, with each episode bringing new surprises. The latest development has stunned viewers, as Sarthak, the hero, has fallen in love with Srotoswini.

From the beginning, Sarthak and Shrotoswini’s relationship has been tumultuous, with Sarthak often finding himself at odds with Srotoswini. However, despite their differences, Sarthak has realized his feelings for Srotoswini. In a recent episode, Sarthak brought Srotoswini home to heal his father, and after hearing Shrotoswini’s words and seeing the anger on his face, Sarthak became weak in his mind.

Meanwhile, Shrotoswini has also been thinking about Sarthak’s words in college, and unknowingly, she has started to develop feelings for him. The fire of love is burning in both their hearts, leaving audiences wondering what will happen next.

The serial has been praised for its engaging storyline and strong characters. The chemistry between Sarthak and Srotoswini has been building up, and viewers are eager to see how their relationship will unfold. Will they confess their love for each other, or will circumstances tear them apart? The audience is waiting to see what’s next for Sarthak and Srotoswini.

With unexpected twists and turns, Mithijhora has become a must-watch serial for audiences. The latest development has added a new layer to the story, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds. Will Sarthak and Shrotoswini’s love prevail, or will obstacles come their way? Only time will tell.