Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika And Kamini Conspire Against Saru – A New Twist Awaits

Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama as Saru (Mohak Matkar) enters Anika’s room. As Anika throws tantrums, Chandru asks her to either live with Saru or stay in the guest room. Saru splashes water on Anika’s face while she is sleeping, making her frustrated.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 109 spoiler, airing on 30 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Anika and Kamini become determined to defeat Saru as she takes hold of their lives. Anika plans to bring Saru down in Ved’s eyes to ruin her love life. Anika pretends to Ved that Saru has changed after she became rich. As Ved arrives at the Bajaj house, Anika starts sweeping. Upon seeing this, Ved asks her why she is doing it, and Anika emphasizes that Saru madam has ordered her to do so. At the same time, Kamini conspires to prove Saru is not the heir of the Bajaj family by fabricating the documents.

Will Anika and Kamini succeed in their cunning ploy against Saru?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.