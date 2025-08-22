Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika Announces Takeover Of Bajaj Empire, Orders Saru To Pack Bags

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama revolving around Anika’s cunning ploy against Saru. Anika puts an explosive in the glitter ball hanging on the stage, which was supposed to shower flowers, but as Saru (Mohak Matkar) opens it, it leads to a blast, putting Saru’s life in danger. At the same time, Ved (Shagun Pandey) is left shattered.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 101 spoiler, airing on 22 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, the drama unfolds as Annapurna loses her calm as Anika instigates her. Annapurna raises her hand to slap Anika, but Kamini stops her, asking her to stay within her limits. Kamini also reminds her of the reality that after three days, Anika will become the owner of the entire Bajaj Empire, leaving Annapurna spellbound.

In college, Anika dominates everyone. She walks in like a boss and warns Saru, telling her that soon she will become the owner of this college, so it’s better to be careful. In the intense moment, Anika also asks Saru to pack her bags, indirectly challenging and threatening Saru to remove her from the college, which may affect your career and life. Listening to this, Ved fumes in anger.

Will Saru and Ved be able to stop Anika’s cunning ploy?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.