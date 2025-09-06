Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika Creates Scene During Ganpati Puja, Saru Faces Taunts

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Anika showing Urmila and Kamini the audio recording of Saru (Mohak Matkar) and Chandrakant’s conversation, where Saru reveals that she is not Chandrakant’s real daughter. On the other hand, destiny brings Gauri close to the truth about her daughter and husband.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 116 spoiler, airing 6 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see drama escalate as Ganpati Bappa’s ‘mushak’ goes missing. The priest tells Saru that this isn’t a good sign, which leaves her worried. Anika is the one who steals ‘mushak’. She puts the ‘mushak’ in the flower pot and hides it, creating a scene during the puja.

As everyone looks worried, Anika also makes Ganpati Bappa’s garland fall, leaving everyone shocked. People indirectly taunt Saru, suggesting that someone impure might have decorated the god. Saru keeps her hope and tells the priest that Ganpati Bappa will make things better.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.