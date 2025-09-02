Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika Manipulates Ved Against Saru – Will This Create A Rift Between Saru And Ved?

Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Anika getting humiliated as Saru’s (Mohak Matkar) car splashes mud on he face. Saru’s arrival in a luxurious car, transformed into a stunning look, sparks major drama in the show.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 112 spoiler, airing 2 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Urmila traps Saroja, telling her that she cannot escape now that she has been caught. Urmila lifts Saroja’s ‘ghunghat’, leaving her surprised at the same time; Chandrakant witnesses the entire scene.

On the other hand, as Saru arrives at college in a transformed avatar, Anika attempts to manipulate Ved (Shagun Pandey) against Saru. He tells her how Saru has changed, emphasizing that money changes people, as when she was poor, she was simple, but now she has changed, which seems to be affecting Ved. As Saru and Anika come face to face, Anika looks at her with anger, harboring hidden intentions to separate Saru from Ved.

Will Anika be able to succeed in her cunning ploy?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.