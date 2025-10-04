Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika Strikes Again – Poisoned Kheer Puts Saru’s Family In Grave Danger

The audience can get ready for a dramatic showdown in the upcoming episode of Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, which has seen engaging drama with Anika getting Rachana kidnapped. The kidnapper calls Saru (Mohak Matkar), threatening her to meet him if she wants to see Rachana alive. Saru saves Rachana.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 144 spoiler, airing 4 October 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Anika uniting with Saru’s other enemy. They both plan to run Saru’s life anyhow. The mysterious man promises Anika that he will make this day worse for Saru. As Saru and Ved’s (Shagun Pandey) family unite to taste the kheer made by Saru, the mysterious man mixes poison in the kheer.

As soon as the servants served the kheer made by Saru, everyone became unconscious after eating, including Ved, Tara, and Annapurna. On the other hand, Saru sees smoke outside the house and comes to check. She finds something fishy, and as she enters the house, she is shocked to see all the housemates unconscious.

How will Saru save her and Ved’s family?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.