Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika’s Cheap Move With Ved Leaves Saru Helpless – What Will She Do Now?

The Zee TV show Saru continues to win hearts, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show has seen engaging drama with Anika desperately trying to separate Ved (Shagun Pandey) from Saru (Mohak Matkar). Before the Janmastami drama in the college, Anika sets out a plan against Saru and Ved.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 97 spoiler, airing on 18 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates as Ved goes missing. Anika, while entering the college, finds a peacock feather which she takes as a hint that she should become Radha and also emphasizes that Ved also trusted that she will become his Radha. However, Saru fails to find Ved and starts searching for him.

On the other hand, Anika makes Ved unconscious and begins executing her cheap move, getting close to Ved, but Saru arrives in time. She exposes Anika and ties her to the chair. However, Anika, with pride, tells Saru that she flopped her plan, but Saru is not winning either because Ved is unconscious and he won’t be able to perform on stage. Saru worries as she has promised Annapurna to perform with Ved.

Will Saru be able to bring back Ved to consciousness?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.