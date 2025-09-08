Saru Serial Spoiler: Chandrakant Confesses Saru’s Truth, Anika Creates A Scene

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Anika desperately searching for ‘mushak’ in the house, but she fails. Then, Anika disguises herself as ‘mushak’ and sits near Ganpati Bappa. Chandrakant decides to make a wish and goes to tell in the ears of the ‘mushak’.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 118 spoiler, airing 8 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Saru discovers Anika’s phone in the bedroom and senses something fishy. The costume owner calls Anika, and Saru answers the call. The costume owner tells Saru to return the ‘mushak’ costume tonight. As Saru learns that Anika brought a ‘mushak’ outfit, she starts to doubt Anika. She wonders if Anika has disguised herself as ‘mushak’.

At the same time, Chandrakant confesses his wish to meet his real daughter in Mushak’s ear. Meanwhile, Saru comes to stop Chandrakant. But Anika then comes out of the mushak attire and screams at Saru, exposing her truth.

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.