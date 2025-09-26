Saru Serial Spoiler: Chandrakant & Gauri Bless Saru – Will He Discover His First Wife?

Fans can gear up for a major twist in the upcoming episode of Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, which has seen engaging drama with Saru (Mohak Matkar) missing during the engagement ceremony. Everyone is left shocked while Anika traps Saru in a deadly ploy. She traps Saru in the car and fills it with a dangerous gas. However, Saru manages to come out of that situation somehow.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 136 spoiler, airing 26 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Saru makes her grand entrance at her engagement ceremony with a dance and music performance. Ved (Shagun Pandey) and Saru look super happy, and they dance together before performing the engagement rituals. Soon, in the presence of loved ones, Saru and Ved exchange rings.

Later, the priest asks Saru’s parents to bless her and put a red chunni on her forehead. Chandrakant goes to put the chunni at the same time, Gauri also blesses Saru. Chandrakant’s hand accidentally touches Gauri’s, and he senses a familiarity, while Gauri becomes emotional.

Will Chandrakant learn that Saru’s mother is his first wife, Gauri?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.