Saru Serial Spoiler: Chandrakant Gets Anika Arrested, Annapurna Stands Against Saru

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Tara warning Saru (Mohak Matkar) to stay away from Ved (Shagun Pandey) as she told her earlier. Ved confronts Tara, saying that she is the one promised to Annapurna to get him married to Annapurna’s elder daughter, and she is Saru. Tara is left shocked.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 125 spoiler, airing 15 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see high voltage drama when Saru comes in with a firelight in her hand. She emphasizes that she cannot bear it anymore as the accused puts her life in danger. She brings the firelight in front of Anika, who, in fear, exposes herself as trying to harm Saru.

Chandrakant is left shocked and calls the police despite Urmila trying to stop him. The police come and arrest Anika for trying to harm Saru. However, Annapurna comes home and stops the police from arresting Anika. She makes a shocking statement, standing against Saru. She holds Saru responsible for everything, leaving Saru, Chandrakant, and Ved shocked.

Did someone instigate Annapurna, or is it her attempt to save Saru?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.