Saru Serial Spoiler: Destiny Brings Ved And Saru Close — Will They Accept Their Fate?

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Anika stealing ‘mushak’ from the Ganpati pandal, trying to prove to everyone that Saru (Mohak Matkar) is jinx. However, Saru keeps hope on Ganpati Bappa. Also, Ved (Shagun Pandey) takes a stand for Saru as people try to demean her.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 117 spoiler, airing 7 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Ved looks curious and confused. He confronts Saru, asking her what has happened to her. She emphasizes that Saru wasn’t someone who screams at people or tries to show someone down. However, Saru tells Ved to accept her reality as this is how she is.

As Saru chooses to go, her bracelet gets tangled in Ved’s hand, bringing her close to Ved. Saru tries to leave in a rush but Ved stops her. And in the emotionally intense moment, Ved romantically untangles her bracelet.

Will Ved be able to find Saru’s silent suffering?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.