Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Alters Saru’s Kundali, Tara Pressures Ved To Break Ties With Saru,

The audience can get ready for an episode packed with drama and twists in the upcoming episode of Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, which has seen engaging drama with Annapurna getting excited for Ved (Shagun Pandey) and Saru’s (Mohak Matkar) marriage. On the other hand, Kamini conspires to break Saru and Ved’s marriage.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 139 spoiler, airing 29 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see Annapurna and Tara deciding to get Saru and Ved’s Kundali read by the priest for marriage purposes. At the same time, Kamini alters Saru’s Kundali, creating a significant misunderstanding.

The priest reads Saru and Ved’s Kundali and reveals that Saru and Ved should not marry because their union will only create disaster, leaving Tara worried. She instantly announces that Ved and Saru’s marriage cannot happen. Saru and Ved are left shocked. At the same time, Tara announces that she is giving up on food and water until Ved breaks all ties with Saru.

What will Ved do now? Is this the end of Saru and Ved’s love story?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.