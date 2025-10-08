Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini And Anika’s Plan Begins Working, Saru Faces Humiliation

Viewers can get a major twist in the upcoming episode of Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, which has seen engaging drama with Anika spiking Ved’s (Shagun Pandey) drink, giving him the drug, which will dissolve his affection for Saru (Mohak Matkar). Ved drinks the juice unaware of the hidden danger.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 148 spoiler, airing 8 October 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Kamini telling Tara that this time they will defeat Saru. Saroja overhears Tara and Kamini’s cunning ploy against Saru. On the other hand, Saru and Ved indulge in a romantic moment; however, Anika’s cunning ploy works. She tells Kamini that now Ved has forgotten about the ring, and slowly Ved’s affection for Saru will decrease. While dancing together, Saru falls on the floor, facing humiliation. However, Anika looks super happy.

Will Anika and Kamini’s ploy against Saru ruin Ved and Saru’s relationship?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.