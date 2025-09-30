Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Blocks Saru’s Path, Promises Anika Will Get Ved Back

Viewers can prepare for an episode packed with drama and twists in the upcoming episode of Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, which has seen engaging drama with Tara announcing that she will not have food or water until Ved (Shagun Pandey) breaks all the ties with Saru (Mohak Matkar). Tara doesn’t wish to get Ved married to Saru as her Kundali says she is a danger to Ved.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 140 spoiler, airing 30 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see Kamini revealing the truth to Anika. She tells her that she won’t let Saru snatch Ved from her. Kamini opens up that she has created doubt in Tara’s mind, and now she fears that getting Ved married to Saru will put him in danger. Kamini promises Anika that she will get Ved back in her life, blocking Saru’s path.

On the other hand, Saru’s red bangles break in her hands, which Saru takes as a sign of a bad omen. Saru worries that something might go wrong. However, Ved consoles Saru, telling her not to worry as everything will be fine. He vows to stand by Saru’s side in every problem, comforting her.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.