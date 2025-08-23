Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Chokes Sadanand, Saru Becomes Suspicious

Saru, the Zee TV show, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama with Anika asking Saru (Mohak Matkar) to pack her bags as she will become the owner of the college. Ved (Shagun Pandey) becomes furious with Anika’s actions. On the other hand, Kamini harms Saroja, landing her in the hospital.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 102 spoiler, airing on 23 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Annapurna learns about Saroja and comes to the hospital to see her. Annapurna gets emotional seeing her long-lost daughter-in-law, and also feels bad as she found her in a terrible condition. On the other hand, Kamini attacks Sadanand and chokes him with the intention to kill him.

Kamini tells Sadanand that after finishing with him, all the properties and assets will belong to her daughter Anika. Meanwhile, Saru approaches Sadanand’s room and overhears suspicious noise, leaving her worried. At the same time, Kamini is shocked to see someone coming.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.