Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Crosses Paths With Annapurna’s Granddaughter – Will She Realize Saru’s Truth?

The Zee TV show Saru is winning hearts. Produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show has seen engaging drama with Kamini wishing to kill Annapurna’s long-lost granddaughter. However, she is still unaware of the real heiress, but her active search creates danger for Saru (Mohak Matkar).

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 95 spoiler, airing on 16 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Kamini calls the sketcher to provide her with Annapurna’s granddaughter’s sketch. Kamini swears to find Annpurna’s granddaughter before her and kill her. The sketcher informs Kamini that he can even help Kamini see the girl if she wants, and she gets excited.

At college, a celebration is held where family members arrive at the college. The sketcher calls Kamini, telling her to meet him, as he knows who Annapurna’s granddaughter is. Meanwhile, Kamini bumps into Saru, unaware that she crossed paths with Annapurna’s granddaughter. However, Kamini and Saru look into each other’s eyes with intense rage.

Will Kamini believe Saru is Annapurna’s granddaughter?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.