Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Finds Solid Proof Against Saru, Urmila Learns Chandrakant’s Strategy

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has featured engaging drama, with Anika manipulating Ved (Shagun Pandey) by telling him that Saru (Mohak Matkar) has changed after she became rich. Anika swears to separate Ved from Saru, instigating against her.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 113 spoiler, airing 3 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Kamini calls the principal to keep an eye on Chandrakant. Upon finding Chandrakant’s watch in the cabin, the principal doubts his presence. Kamini instructs the principal to obtain the CCTV footage from the office. At the same time, Saru overhears the principal talking to Kamini.

She quickly calls Chandrakant and directly starts informing him the Kamini has come to the college to see the CCTV footage. She emphasizes that if Kamini sees the CCTV footage, she will discover that Saru is not Chandrakant’s real daughter. Saru tells the truth, unaware that Urmila has answered Chandrakant’s phone, landing her in danger.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.