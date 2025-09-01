Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Spikes Chandrakant’s Milk, Saru Splashes Mud On Anika

Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama as Kamini mistreats Sadanand. On the other hand, the tears in Annapurna’s eyes while she is unconscious suggest that Annapurna considers Saru (Mohak Matkar)as a part of her family.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 111 spoiler, airing 1 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a new twist as Kamini fails to get proof against Saru. In the pursuit to prove that Saru is not Chandrakant’s daughter, Kamini sets a trap for Chandrakant. Kamini gives a glass of spiked milk to Urmila, asking her to relax, Chandrakant, and make him drink this milk, after which he will be under her control, and they will be able to find Saru’s truth.

On the other hand, Anika arrives at college in a luxurious car. As she steps out of her car, students discuss the mystery girl who makes her entry in a car more expensive than Anika’s. They wonder who that girl is who is richer than Anika. Meanwhile, Saru’s car splashes mud on Anika’s face, and Saru steps out like a queen in a floral attire and black glasses—Anika fumes in anger while Ved (Shagun Pandey) is left shocked.

What will happen next?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.