Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Stops Saru From Joining Visarjan, Anika Steps In To Lead The Ritual

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama with Saru (Mohak Matkar) losing her consciousness. Anika, Kamini, and Urmila try to get her confession about herself, but Chandrakant steps in. Later, Ved (Shagun Pandey), takes care of Saru, who is unconscious as she suffers a fatal incident, endangering her life.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 122 spoiler, airing 12 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, Saru regains consciousness before the Visarjan ceremony. However, Kamini vows not to let Saru attend the Visarjan. She conspires against Saru and traps her in the room. Kamini announces to Anika and Urmila that the Visarjan ceremony will only be done by Anika.

The priest tells Chandrakant to begin the Visarjan ceremony as the moment has come. Chandrakant asks the priest if they can wait for a little bit, as his daughter has not come. But Anika enters, telling Chandrakant she has come. Anika goes to pick up the Bappa idol, looking happy as they keep Saru away from the rituals.

Will Saru arrive in time, or will Anika win this time?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.