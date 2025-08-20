Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Traps Saroja, Anika Plans Big Against Saru And Ved

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen an engaging drama as Kamini plans to kill Annapurna’s long-lost granddaughter. However, every time she fails to find out who is the granddaughter of Annapurna, unaware that the girl Saru (Mohak Matkar) whom she hates is the one. On the other hand, Anika becomes revengeful and decides to seek separate Saru and Ved (Shagun Pandey).

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 99 spoiler, airing on 20 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Saroja tries to escape from everyone. Meanwhile, Kamini catches her in the middle of the road, leaving her scared. Kamini asks Saroja about her daughter, whom she wishes to kill, before Annapurna finds out about her. On the other hand, Saru and Ved become Radha and Krishna for their college event.

Saru and Ved’s chemistry wins hearts as they perform in front of everyone. Watching them together, Anika tells herself that Saru can do raasleela as much as she wants with Ved because Radha and Krishna were never together. Anika plans to separate Saru from Ved with a cunning conspiracy to kill Saru.

How will Saru escape from Kamini and Anika’s cunning motive against her?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.